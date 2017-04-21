Accessibility links

Marco Annunziata: What Will Human-Machine Collaboration Mean For Our Jobs?

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Digital Industrial Revolution.

About Marco Annunziata's TED Talk

GE's Chief Economist Marco Annunziata is optimistic about "the marriage of minds and machines" — provided we manage it the right way.

About Marco Annunziata

Marco Annunziata is the Chief Economist at General Electric, where he is responsible for the global analysis that guides GE's business strategies.

He is the author of The Economics Of The Financial Crisis. Marco also maintains a blog about how technology is transforming our economy and the industrial sector.

