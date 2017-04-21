Accessibility links

Maurice Conti: Can Machines Think And Feel For Themselves?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Digital Industrial Revolution.

About Maurice Conti's TED Talk

Futurist Maurice Conti says we've entered a new era where machines and humans partner to do what neither can do alone. He calls it the "Augmented Age."

About Maurice Conti

Maurice Conti is a designer and innovator. Currently, he is the Director of Applied Research and Innovation at Autodesk — a 3-D design and engineering software company. His research focuses on how future innovations and advanced robotics will help make our world a better place.

