Jeremy Howard: Will Super-intelligent Machines Be The Last Human Invention?

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Digital Industrial Revolution.

About Jeremy Howard's TED Talk

Data Scientist Jeremy Howard has studied machine learning for 25 years. He says super-intelligent machines can help us achieve amazing things. But he warns they might bring the end for our species.

About Jeremy Howard

Jeremy Howard is a data scientist and the founding researcher at fast.ai — a company dedicated to making deep learning accessible.

Previously, Jeremy was the CEO of Enlitic, an advanced machine learning company. He was also the president and chief scientist at Kaggle, a community and competition platform of over 200,000 data scientists.

In addition to his research, Jeremy is a faculty member at Singularity University and a researcher in residence at the University of San Francisco.