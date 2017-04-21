Accessibility links

Jeremy Howard: Will Super-intelligent Machines Be The Last Human Invention?

Listen · 17:46
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/524702525/524912285" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
TED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Digital Industrial Revolution.

About Jeremy Howard's TED Talk

Data Scientist Jeremy Howard has studied machine learning for 25 years. He says super-intelligent machines can help us achieve amazing things. But he warns they might bring the end for our species.

About Jeremy Howard

Jeremy Howard is a data scientist and the founding researcher at fast.ai — a company dedicated to making deep learning accessible.

Previously, Jeremy was the CEO of Enlitic, an advanced machine learning company. He was also the president and chief scientist at Kaggle, a community and competition platform of over 200,000 data scientists.

In addition to his research, Jeremy is a faculty member at Singularity University and a researcher in residence at the University of San Francisco.

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.