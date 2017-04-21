Accessibility links

NPR logo March For Science Organizers Work To Maintain Non-Partisan Position

Science

March For Science Organizers Work To Maintain Non-Partisan Position

March For Science Organizers Work To Maintain Non-Partisan Position

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

A March for Science will be held Saturday in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of other cities in the U.S. Organizers say the march is a non-partisan celebration of science. It's meant to both encourage political leaders to fund science and rely on scientific evidence when making policy decisions. Critics worry the march will turn into an anti-Trump rally and paint scientists as just another interest group.