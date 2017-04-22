Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Mo, The New York Times this week published a guide to mindfulness for those who would like to meditate while doing what?

MO ROCCA: Texting. A guide for people to - wait, say that again.

SAGAL: So they want to help people get a more meditative, relaxing, insightful, mindful experience when they do what task?

ROCCA: Well it's, got to be something that's not conducive to mindfulness.

SAGAL: It generally is not.

JEFF GARLIN: I know the answer.

ROCCA: Is it sex?

SAGAL: It is not sex.

ROCCA: OK, is it - is it doing your taxes?

SAGAL: It's something most people don't look forward to.

ROCCA: OK. Exercising.

SAGAL: Well, hold on. We're going to give Mo another chance. I'm going to Mo a hint. Everybody gets a hint around here...

ROCCA: Yeah, we give hints.

GARLIN: I am. I - by the way, I didn't interrupt you. I just raised my hand.

SAGAL: That's true.

GARLIN: It's radio. No one's, like, at home going, oh, Jeff Garlin raised his hand.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I'll give you a hint, Mo. It's like the Tao of Ty-D-Bol.

ROCCA: Oh, cleaning your toilet.

SAGAL: Cleaning specifically your bathroom, yes...

ROCCA: Cleaning your bathroom.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: So if you want to meditate while cleaning your bathroom, The New York Times has you covered. Cleaning the bathroom and meditation are, in fact, a perfect match because they combine two things I never do.

ROCCA: Right, OK.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: For those of you were, like, whoa, meditation while cleaning my bathroom, tell me more, Bill, let's hear a bit from The New York Times. All of these are real.

BILL KURTIS: Once you've selected your cleaning tool take a moment to notice it with your various senses.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: Feel the soft texture of the sponge or hardness of the mop grip. As you breathe in, wipe twice.

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: As you breathe out, wipe three times.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Well, Lysol could be a Chinese philosopher.

SAGAL: That's true, yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Any more thoughts on cleaning the bathroom...

ROCCA: I like cleaning the bathroom.

SAGAL: You do?

ROCCA: I find it - I find ironing cathartic. I find cleaning the bathroom...

GARLIN: I like folding laundry. That's my favorite.

FAITH SALIE: Me, too. I do, too.

ROCCA: It's nice.

GARLIN: It's very relaxing.

ROCCA: It's very relaxing.

SALIE: Because it's so immediately gratifying. You're not...

ROCCA: It smells good.

SALIE: And it's hot...

GARLIN: Oh, it does...

SALIE: If the laundry is hot.

GARLIN: The warmth, yes.

SALIE: Yeah...

ROCCA: Yeah, the way it smells and the warmth of it.

GARLIN: There is something wrong with all three of us.

SALIE: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: And you know what I do while I'm folding the laundry if it's nice and hot?

GARLIN: Can I guess?

SALIE: I breath in and I wipe three times.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SO FRESH, SO CLEAN")

OUTKAST: (Singing) Ain't nobody dope as me, I'm dressed so fresh, so clean. So fresh and so clean. Don't you think I'm so sexy? I'm dressed so fresh, so clean. So fresh and so clean. Ain't nobody dope as me, I'm dressed so fresh, so clean...

