McCain Foods Recalls Frozen Hash Browns In 9 States

Some packages of hash browns have pieces of golf balls in them. McCain says the golf balls were "inadvertently harvested" with potatoes. The company doesn't say how that happened.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. McCain Foods is recalling frozen hash browns in nine states. The company found a problem. Packages of hash browns have pieces of golf balls in them. McCain Foods says the golf balls were, quote, "inadvertently harvested" with potatoes. They don't know how that happened. But if, like me, you ever played golf on a course next to farm fields and you hit a really bad slice that sent your ball curving out of bounds, you know exactly how it happened. It's MORNING EDITION.

