Scientists At The Smithsonian Institution's Ant Lab Name New Species

Scientists named a silky ant species from Venezuela: Sericomyrmex Radioheadi. The website Phys.org reports the scientists wanted to honor members of the band Radiohead for their conservation work.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two scientists from the Smithsonian's Ant Lab discovered three new species of silky ants. And they named one from Venezuela Sericomyrmex Radioheadi. Almost sounds like a British band - no accident. The website phys.org reports the scientists wanted to honor Radiohead for their conservation work. And, I mean, who wants an award or honorary degree when you can have a fungus farming ant from the Amazon named after you?

