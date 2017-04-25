Alaska Dentist Pulled Tooth While Riding Hoverboard, Prosecutors Say

The dentist was so proud of the maneuver that he filmed the stunt and texted it to his office manager. It turns out that the dentist was already under investigation for fraud.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Sure, you can get some laughing gas and a lollipop but going to the dentist can still be nerve-wracking. Now on top of that, imagine that while sedated, your dentist pulls your tooth out while riding a hoverboard. That happened in Alaska. The dentist was so proud, he filmed the stunt and texted it to his office manager. Turns out the dentist was already under investigation for fraud. He billed Medicaid almost $2 million for sedation medicine for patients who didn't require it. It's MORNING EDITION.

