Nobody's Seen The Loch Ness Monster Lately

Gary Campbell, who keeps an official Loch Ness monster sightings list, says last year set a record for sightings of the mythical creature. But now, "She seems to have disappeared," he said.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. We're reporting this morning on a mystery in Scotland. Nessie, better known as the Loch Ness Monster, was spotted reportedly eight times and 2016. But for the past eight months - nothing. Nessie is known to inhabit a Scottish lake. She's been photographed - maybe. Some say people are actually snapping photos of seals. Regardless, Gary Campbell who manages the sightings register is worried Nessie has disappeared. She is now officially a missing monster. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

