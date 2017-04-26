Robot Security Guards Coming To Shopping Malls

A Silicon Valley company is putting security robots inside shopping malls in New York and Massachusetts. If they can prove the robots reduce crime, they'll start selling to police departments.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The people who could be replaced by robots include police and security guards. That's what a Silicon Valley company hopes to prove. It's putting security robots inside shopping malls in New York and Massachusetts. If they can prove the robots reduce crime, they'll start selling to police departments. Now, it could be that, like McGruff the Crime Dog, a robot can take a bite out of crime, but future TV crime dramas may look a little different. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.