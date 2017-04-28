Law
Despite Racial Motive, Judge Allows Alabama City To Secede From School District
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Emma Brown, an education reporter for The Washington Post, about the federal court judge's ruling on Monday allowing a city to leave an Alabama school district under desegregation orders. The judge said, even though she believes the motivation is racial, she will allow it to separate under certain conditions.