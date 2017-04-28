Accessibility links

NPR logo

Despite Racial Motive, Judge Allows Alabama City To Secede From School District

Listen · 3:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/526085092/526085093" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Despite Racial Motive, Judge Allows Alabama City To Secede From School District

Law

Despite Racial Motive, Judge Allows Alabama City To Secede From School District

Despite Racial Motive, Judge Allows Alabama City To Secede From School District

Listen · 3:45
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/526085092/526085093" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Emma Brown, an education reporter for The Washington Post, about the federal court judge's ruling on Monday allowing a city to leave an Alabama school district under desegregation orders. The judge said, even though she believes the motivation is racial, she will allow it to separate under certain conditions.