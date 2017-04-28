Milwaukee Prosecutors Launch Investigation Into Inmate's Death

Prosecutors in Milwaukee are conducting a probe into a death last year at the county jail. An inmate died of dehydration, after staff allegedly turned off the water to his cell. It's one of four deaths in recent years at the facility, which high-profile Sheriff David Clarke oversees. Although he runs as a Democrat, Clarke is a frequent conservative commentator and served as a surrogate for President Trump on the campaign trail.