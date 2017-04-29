Round One

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Panel, right now time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Tom, the Amazon Echo can answer a lot of questions such as, what's the temperature today or why does it make me feel so sad to be talking to an appliance?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: But with a new add-on device from Amazon, it will finally be able to answer what persistent question?

TOM BODETT: Oh, I read about this. Does - do these pants make my butt look big, or...

SAGAL: That's exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: That's the question.

(APPLAUSE)

BODETT: And I have to say as a long-suffering husband, I welcome this substitution.

SAGAL: You welcome our robot overlords.

BODETT: I don't know, sweetie, why don't you ask...

SAGAL: Ask Alexa.

BODETT: ...What's her name, Alexa?

SAGAL: Yeah.

BODETT: Yeah.

AMY DICKINSON: But there's only one answer to that, right?

SAGAL: Right.

DICKINSON: Yeah. So that's...

SAGAL: Well...

BODETT: Right. Yeah. I could've made that machine.

DICKINSON: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So it's a new device that's called the Amazon Echo Look. It looks just like the Amazon Echo we already have except this one comes with a built-in camera. According to Amazon, the device will come pre-installed with a program called Style Check. And that uses the device's camera to judge your current outfit and gives you advice. For example, if you put on...

DICKINSON: Oh, we're all - we're all loving this, right?

SAGAL: Yeah. Oh, yeah, I can tell.

DICKINSON: Because we don't - there's not enough judging in the morning - right? - when we're getting - we need more of that.

SAGAL: Well, I mean, it's useful, especially for clueless guys like me. So for example, if you put on a striped shirt and a plaid tie it'll say, oh, you should change one of those. If you decide to go to work wearing a pair of Crocs, while you're gone the Look will burn your house to the ground.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Well, you know, I'm thinking - I was only thinking of my wife, but I - you know, I'm slightly colorblind and there's certain shades of gray that I see as green. And there's this - there's some areas there that if Rita's not home and I'm packing, like, to go somewhere I kind of don't know. I say, God, does these jacket and pants - does this work?

DICKINSON: This is why you need to get a lover.

BODETT: Right. Well - oh, thank you.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: No, I think Alexa would be cheaper. But what I think is I could ask Alexa, does - you know, do these pants and jacket go together, and she would answer me without the attitude, right? You know?

DICKINSON: (Laughter) Oh.

BODETT: Instead of just like, no.

DICKINSON: Hello. God.

SAGAL: Who raised you?

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, that's the thing. Would you be - I mean, I have an Alexa and - or an Echo. And it's very easy to start thinking of it as a person. So I sometimes feel self-conscious. Like, I say, you know, Alexa, play me Mumford and Sons, and I'm sure it's thinking to itself, again?

DICKINSON: Again.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Do you ever try to impress her with, you know, like, how about "Kind Of Blue," Miles Davis tonight? You know, just to see if she, like...

SAGAL: If Alexa's like...

BODETT: I like the way you're going.

SAGAL: ...Who are you trying to fool?

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: I just know...

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Where's Peter?

DICKINSON: I just...

SAGAL: (Laughter) I've been stolen by someone with taste.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "AGAINST ALL ODDS - TAKE A LOOK AT ME NOW")

PHIL COLLINS: (Singing) You're the only one who really knew me at all, so take a look at me now.

SAGAL: Coming up it's Bluff the Listener. Call 1-888-WAITWAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.