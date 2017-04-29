Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR News quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Tom Bodett, Amy Dickinson and Roy Blount Jr. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

(APPLAUSE)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. Thank you so much. In just a minute, Bill sighs and says, well, you know, the thing about limericks is they're a rhyme a dozen. If you'd like to play our Listener Limerick Challenge game, give us a call at 1-888-WAITWAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924. Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news.

Amy, the science fiction author Marc Laidlaw has come up with a new rule for writing that could change fiction forever. He's determined that every novel in history could be made better by simply making the second sentence what?

AMY DICKINSON: Oh, wow. I wish I knew this...

SAGAL: Yes.

DICKINSON: ...Because I just wrote a book, damn it. I need a hint.

SAGAL: Well, it's hard to hint it. It's such a work of remarkable genius to come up with this. But you guys are all writers, all three of you. So does any of you have an idea what this might be?

DICKINSON: Every book ever written could be made better...

SAGAL: He says it's improve - whatever - it's like, you know, call me Ishmael and then whatever he says.

ROY BLOUNT JR.: Or call you - call me what you'd like.

SAGAL: Yeah. I don't think any of you know, so I'll just have to give it to you. The phrase is, and then the murders began.

DICKINSON: Oh, I agree.

SAGAL: No, it works. It's like, it was the best of times, it was the worst of times. And then the murders began...

DICKINSON: And then the murders began. Yeah, no, it works. It totally works.

BLOUNT JR.: In the beginning, the Earth was...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That's pretty much right.

BLOUNT JR.: ...Without form and void. And then the murders began.

SAGAL: The murders began. It works for kid's literature. One evening, after thinking it over for some time, Harold decided to go for a walk in the moonlight. And then the murders began.

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Oh, my God. This is brilliant - genius. Yeah.

SAGAL: It even works for newspapers. We looked at The New York Times - Sean Spicer asked reporters from three news agencies to leave the briefing room.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And then the murders began. It works for this script. Thanks, Bill. Thanks, everybody. We got a great show for you today. And then the murders began.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Roy, researchers in Israel are developing a new robot designed to take over what job humans probably would prefer not to do?

BLOUNT JR.: Robots. Well, I don't want to get too dirty. I mean, you know. Is it something...

DICKINSON: Oh, go ahead.

BLOUNT JR.: ...Really offensive?

SAGAL: Well, it's - I think you're going in the right direction. I'll give you a hint.

BLOUNT JR.: (Laughter) No doubt, yeah.

SAGAL: It's the - it's called the Polyp Bot 3000.

BLOUNT JR.: Polyp?

SAGAL: Yeah.

BLOUNT JR.: Doing sinus operation?

SAGAL: Not that end.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR.: Oh, going up your butt.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL, LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, what's interesting...

TOM BODETT: Or colonoscopies.

SAGAL: This is - yeah.

DICKINSON: I can't believe that was an answer.

SAGAL: Yeah. Well, Tom, of course, is using the Latin...

BLOUNT JR.: And then the murders began.

DICKINSON: (Laughter) And then the murders began.

SAGAL: But actually, what's interesting is that, yes, Roy is technically correct. That's how it's normally done, the colonoscopy, going up. But this is the genius part. The little device is sort of a robot worm. And combining a robot and a worm is not just a killer wedding dance move. It could be a very effective medical procedure.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: So the idea is you swallow this little robot worm - it looks like a caterpillar - and it inches its way along the length of your intestinal tract, all the way through. And then the caterpillar emerges out the other end, metamorphosed into a highly traumatized butterfly.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: You know, if you could follow its camera in real time, like on your laptop, that could actually be kind of interesting.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Well, I'm sure you can. It's probably sending back a signal to the doctors.

BODETT: Right.

BLOUNT JR.: Robot comes out and says, oh.

(LAUGHTER)

BODETT: Yeah. Right.

SAGAL: It'd make for a very different telling of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

(LAUGHTER)

DICKINSON: Oh, no.

SAGAL: The very hungry caterpillar emerged from the colon. And then the murders began.

(LAUGHTER, SOUNDBITE OF ALL-STAR HAWAIIAN BAND'S "SOPHISTICATED HULA")

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.