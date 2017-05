For Richard Ford, Memoir Is A Chance To 'Tell The Unthinkable'

The Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist revisits the lives and deaths of his parents in his new memoir, Between Them. "As much as they loved me, an only child, they loved each other more," he says.