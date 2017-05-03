Vigil In Baton Rouge Over Reported Justice Department Decision

A vigil gathered in Baton Rouge as media reports quoted sources saying the Justice Department will not prosecute white police officers for last summer's shooting death of Alton Sterling.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We have updates on several stories involving shootings by police. The first is in suburban Dallas.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A Texas police officer has now lost his job after killing a black teenager. Police say the internal investigation had found that Officer Roy Oliver violated multiple department policies when he shot into a car full of teenagers, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards.

INSKEEP: So that's one story. In South Carolina, Police Officer Michael Slager has pleaded guilty of federal civil rights charges in the shooting of Walter Scott. And in Louisiana, the aftermath of another police shooting is unfolding.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIGIL)

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: (Singing) Lift every voice and sing...

Come on, come on.

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #2: Sing it. Go 'head.

MARTIN: Voices from a vigil last night for Alton Sterling. He was a black man killed by two white police officers last year in Baton Rouge. The shooting was caught on video and prompted riots. Yesterday, many news outlets reported the Justice Department will not bring charges against the police officers. NPR has not confirm this.

INSKEEP: Reporter Bryn Stole with The Advocate was at the vigil last night, which was organized when rumors started circulating days ago that the Department of Justice would hand down a decision soon.

BRYN STOLE: The vast majority of people I talked to, sort of on all sides of this issue, had sort of expected the feds not to bring federal charges here. But there were a lot of people who were really upset over the way it was handled and the way it was leaked to the paper.

MARTIN: Stole spoke with some of Alton Sterling's relatives, who said they were startled to first hear the news from the papers.

STOLE: And then they were also obviously disappointed and also hoping that maybe these reports were incorrect. And they're - several of them, at least, expressed hope that it might be different than what's been reported so far.

MARTIN: Kayla Washington (ph) was also at the vigil. And she says Baton Rouge, she hopes, can come together.

KAYLA WASHINGTON: And just support the family because this has been the hardest and the longest 10 months of their lives. And it looks like it's about to get worse, you know, with this decision coming up. But we're here with them. We love them. We're supporting them.

INSKEEP: There is a long way to go on this story. Once the Justice Department does release its decision, the Louisiana attorney general's office is expected to begin its own review to see if any state charges should be brought against the officers.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.