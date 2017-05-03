Don't Forget, Many Countries Measure Speed In Kilometers Per Hour

A North Dakota man got excited when he drove into the Canadian province of Manitoba and the speed limit said "100." Canadian police stopped him and informed him that's kilometers, not miles, per hour.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A North Dakota man drove into Canada and saw exciting news. North Dakota speed limits range up to 75 miles per hour. The Manitoba speed limit signs said 100. So he drove 100, which was when the Royal Canadian Mounted Police had to stop the man to inform him that, in Canada, the signs say 100 kilometers per hour. A police spokesman says the man's speed of 168 was a tad excessive. It's MORNING EDITION.

