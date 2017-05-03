Man Who Claimed To Be 146 Years Old Dies In Indonesia

An Indonesian who claimed to have been born in 1870 died this week. If true, at 146, he would have been the oldest person ever by far. Indonesia didn't record births until 1900, however.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

On the Indonesian island of Java, a small farming village buried a local legend this week. The man's name was Sodimedjo. He also went by Mbah Ghoto. And he claimed he was born in 1870...

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

What?

MARTIN: ...Which would have made him 146 years old.

INSKEEP: Wow. If true, it would be the longest recorded lifespan ever, a life filled with fishing and farming and reportedly a pack of cigarettes per day. He spoke with the BBC last year.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SODIMEDJO: (Through interpreter) I always try to be patient and accept and believe that there will always be someone looking after me. I've had a long life because I have people that love me looking after me.

INSKEEP: Although he couldn't prove just how long, he had a government-issued ID that listed his birthday as New Year's Eve, 1870. But Indonesia did not start recording births until 1900, so he does not have an official birth certificate.

MARTIN: The oldest verified person is a French woman who lived to be 122.

