Honoring A Baseball Fan And Plumber In An Unconventional Way

According to The New York Times, a man is trying to honor his late friend, who requested his ashes be spread at ballparks across the country. In a tribute to his plumber friend, he's flushing them.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with the story of baseball bathrooms and friendship. According to The New York Times, a man named Tom McDonald is on a quest to honor the memory of his late friend, a plumber named Roy Riegel. The two men were huge Mets fans, so after Riegel died, McDonald decided to spread his friend's ashes around ballparks across the country, specifically in the toilets. McDonald has one major rule. He says the game has to be in progress whenever he performs this tribute. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.