Accessibility links

NPR logo

House Republicans To Bring Healthcare Overhaul Bill Back To The Floor

Listen · 3:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/526874786/526883059" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
House Republicans To Bring Healthcare Overhaul Bill Back To The Floor

NPRPolitics

There's More To It

Politics

House Republicans To Bring Healthcare Overhaul Bill Back To The Floor

House Republicans To Bring Healthcare Overhaul Bill Back To The Floor

Listen · 3:57
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/526874786/526883059" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Heard on Morning Edition

The House of Representatives is debating the GOP bill to repeal and replace the key pillars of President Obama's health care law. This is the same bill that was pulled from the House floor just over a month ago when it was clear Republicans didn't have the votes to pass it. Now, they think they do, and the House is on track to vote on the bill early Thursday afternoon.

NPRPolitics

There's More To It