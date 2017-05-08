Who Knew? Darth Vader Is A Surgical Technician In Tennessee

How did Darth Vader Williamson get his name? His dad was a major Star Wars buff, and his mom agreed to the name while she was still under the effects of anesthesia.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN WILLIAMS' "THE IMPERIAL MARCH - DARTH VADER'S THEME")

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. And when you hear that music, it means Darth Vader is near.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

DARTHVADER WILLIAMSON: My name is Darthvader Williamson.

GREENE: OK, maybe not. But Darthvader Williamson - that's him - is a surgical technician in suburban Memphis. It turns out his dad was a major "Star Wars" buff, and his mom was still under the effects of anesthesia. Now this young man with this name, you'd think his favorite character would be the dark lord. Well, surprise - it's actually bounty hunter Boba Fett. It's MORNING EDITION.

