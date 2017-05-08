N.J. Dad Digs Through Garbage To Find Son's Cellphone

A phone belonging to Craig Roncace's son Ethan got thrown into the trash at his high school. Craig used an app to track the phone, and started digging through trash at the city dump. He found it.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. As parents, we're supposed to do anything for our kids. But a New Jersey dad named Craig Roncace has taking that pledge to a new level. When his son Ethan's cellphone got thrown in the trash at his high school, Craig used an app to track the phone. The little dot on the map led to the city dump, so Craig suited up and started digging through a humungous mountain of trash. He found his son's phone after only about a half an hour of digging. Now that's what I call parental love. It's MORNING EDITION.

