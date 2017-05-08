Restaurants With Low Yelp Ratings Suffer Under Higher Minimum Wages

Minimum wage increases in the San Francisco Bay Area have had an impact on the local restaurant industry, according to a study released by Harvard Business School. Restaurants with low or middling Yelp reviews have become more likely to go out of business. Places with high reviews have been unaffected. The study doesn't attempt to determine whether the wage increases have been good for employees or the local economy overall.