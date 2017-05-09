Much Like Beauty, Art Is In The Eye Of The Beholder

A Scottish business student decided to find out: What is art? He got a pineapple and put it on a museum exhibition table to see if it passed for art. It did. The museum had put a glass case over it.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene with that age-old question - what is art? Well, a Scottish business student, Ruairi Gray, decided to find out. He bought a pineapple and he stuck it on a white table at a museum exhibition to see if it might pass for art. It did. When he went back, they had put a glass case over the pineapple to protect and showcase the piece of art. Gray told the Daily Mail he'd happily accept an honorary degree now, or even just the return of his pineapple. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

