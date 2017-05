As Venezuela's Crisis Deepens, Opponents Call For Removal Of Nicolas Maduro

Is the end nigh for Venezuela's deeply unpopular leader Nicolas Maduro? Even poor neighborhoods of west Caracas — traditional strongholds of Chavismo — are now turning against him. As protests rage on, Maduro's threatening to deploy a huge armed militia against the "coup-mongering" opposition. His opponents are fearful but insist that tactic won't work.