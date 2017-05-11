This Mountain Must Be A Popular Spot For Popping The Question

A photographer was hired to take a picture of a marriage proposal at the top of a mountain at dawn. He took pictures of a couple at the scheduled time and place. But it was the wrong two people.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, with a case of mistaken identity. A photographer in Arkansas was hired to capture the moment his client popped the question to his girlfriend on top of a mountain at dawn. At the designated time and place, Jacob Peters spotted the couple. The man got down on one knee, they kissed. Peters took photos. It was all great, except it was the wrong couple. Turns out his client was an hour late, and there's no cell service out there in the forest. It's MORNING EDITION.

