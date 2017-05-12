1945 Love Letter Found Under Staircase During N.J. Home Restoration

The homeowner tracked down the family, and Rolf Christoffersen's son read the letter from his late mother Virginia to his 96-year-old dad. Virginia died six years ago this weekend.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin with a story with no irony, no punchline, just love. During a home renovation, a New Jersey woman found a letter under her staircase. It was postmarked 1945, written by a woman named Virginia Christoffersen to her husband, a sailor in the Norwegian Navy. Quote, "I love you, Rolf, as I love the warm sun." That New Jersey woman tracked down the Christoffersen's son. He read the letter to his 96-year-old dad. Virginia died six years ago this weekend.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.