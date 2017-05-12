Lost Bet 36 Years Ago Comes Back To Haunt Man In China

A 50-year-old man was having some X-rays done, and two ballpoint pens showed up on his lower right side. After surgery, the man reportedly remembered that he had lost a bet and had to swallow pens.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. A 50-year-old man in China was having some X-rays done. And something weird showed up - well, two things, actually - two ballpoint pens on his lower right side. UPI reports doctors did surgery on the man to remove the writing utensils. All of this jogged the man's memory. He remembered how he'd lost a bet 36 years ago and had to swallow the pens. No word on what the bet was about. Apparently, nobody thought to write it down.

