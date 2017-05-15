Woman In Kentucky Absconds With Girl Scout Cookies, Police Say

The Girl Scout leader has been charged with stealing $15,000 worth of cookies. Police say she picked up a huge order from a distributor and then disappeared without paying for the cookies.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. It's Rachel Martin, former Girl Scout here, so this next story pains me personally. A woman in Kentucky has been charged with stealing $15,000 worth of cookies. Leah Ann Vick was supposed to pick up a huge order of Girl Scout Cookies from a distributor and then deliver them to her troop to then go sell. But she just took them without paying and then disappeared. I mean, if she took those boring Trefoil cookies, who cares? But Tagalongs, Thin Mints - come on, man, that is just cruel. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.