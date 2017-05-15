The Free-Wheeling Style Of Art Ensemble of Chicago Shines In 'Message to Our Folks'

Message to Our Folks The Art Ensemble of Chicago by Paul Steinbeck Hardcover, 346 pages | purchase close overlay Buy Featured Book Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Paul Steinbeck's new book chronicles the antics, both on and off stage, of the storied jazz ensemble. Critic Kevin Whitehead says Message to Our Folks celebrates the band's success on their own terms.