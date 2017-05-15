Ransomware Attacks Begin To Stabilize After Compromising Networks Worldwide

The volume of ransomware attacks is slowing or stabilizing around the world, according to government officials and security experts. And the amount of ransom paid out by victims is relatively small — just tens of thousands of dollars. But the scope of the attack in more than 100 countries is still massive, its disruptions are widespread, and the weaknesses it exposed in computer systems can only be described as frightening.