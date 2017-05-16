Passengers On Stranded Amtrak Train Order Pizza

A Delaware pizza shop got a call asking if they would deliver to a stuck Amtrak train. Longtime delivery man Jim Leary accomplished the task. Amtrak requested passengers not do that again.

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Strange call came into Dom's Pizzeria in Delaware. The caller wanted a pizza delivered to an Amtrak train. The train was stranded for three hours. I guess those Amtrak cheeseburgers, which I actually like, weren't doing the trick. Delivery man Jim Leary wandered along the creek by the tracks before he finally found the passenger. Amtrak released a statement saying, please don't ever do this again, but Leary told The Washington Post he was doing his job. They were starving, he said. It's MORNING EDITION.

