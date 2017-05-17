Bon Jovi Surprises College Graduates

Bon Jovi performed at the graduation ceremony for students of Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. Students fought hard on social media to bring the band.

(SOUNDBITE OF BON JOVI SONG, "IT'S MY LIFE")

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin, and this is not a story for the brokenhearted. Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University were in for a surprise when they showed up for graduation. They had fought hard on social media to bring the band Bon Jovi to their commencement. And when the sound of the guitars rang out, they knew they had won. Jon Bon Jovi had this advice for the graduates, write your life plans in pencil because life can change them.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "IT'S MY LIFE ")

BON JOVI: (Singing) It's my life. It's now or never.

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.