Fourth-Grader Apologizes For Stealing Pen And Hazelnut From Oregon Capitol

During a tour of the Oregon State Capitol, a fourth-grader swiped a pen and a hazelnut. His mom made him write an apology to the governor. Gov. Kate Brown wrote back, and enclosed a new pen.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. During a tour of the state capitol in Oregon, a fourth-grader named Sam swiped a pen and a hazelnut. When his mom found out, she made him write a letter to the governor. It read, quote, "I'm very sorry, and I hope you and the people of Oregon can forgive me." Included in the letter - the contraband pen and a dollar for the hazelnut. Governor Kate Brown wrote Sam back, accepting his apology. She also enclosed a new pen for him to remember this event, which I am sure he will. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.