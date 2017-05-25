Computer Wins Again In Chinese Game Of Go

Google's AlphaGo program has won two games against Chinese player Ke Jie in the game of go, which has billions of possible moves and had been hard for computers to play.

INSKEEP: Here we go. It's a story about a board game called Go, a game where players try to control space on what is essentially a really big, oversized checkerboard. Now, it's fairly simple learn the game, but the number of possible moves is staggering - apparently more than the number of atoms in the observable universe.

MARTIN: That's a lot. So until very recently, the game was just too hard for computers. This week, a Google program called AlphaGo is playing a series against Ke Jie. He's the world's top-ranked human player. Their first match started like this...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN: Ke Jie versus AlphaGo. We'll conduct the game by the Chinese Go rules.

MARTIN: About four and a half hours later, AlphaGo won.

INSKEEP: (Laughter) Match number two is this morning, China time, and the computer won again, taking the series from the human.

