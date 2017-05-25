Trump Meets NATO Officials In Brussels

President Trump once called NATO "obsolete." He's since reversed that, but still thinks NATO countries should spend more on their militaries. He meets with NATO members Thursday in Belgium.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

President Trump's America-first mantra can sometimes put him at odds with America's longtime allies, including the countries that make up NATO. Today the president is sitting face to face with leaders of the alliance that he, at one point, called obsolete. NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith is traveling with the president, and she joins us now.

Good morning, Tam.

TAMARA KEITH, BYLINE: Good morning.

MARTIN: What's the president's message to NATO members today?

KEITH: Do your part. Pay your fair share. That's his basic message. He wants them to keep their commitments that they've made. They've set this goal of spending 2 percent of their nation's GDP on national defense to contribute to the strength of the alliance. And Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke to us last night - or yesterday afternoon on Air Force One, and he said the president Trump is really going to push them on this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

REX TILLERSON: I think you can expect the president to be very tough on them - on saying, look, the U.S. is spending 4 percent. We're doing a lot. The American people are doing a lot. For your security, for our joint security, you need to make sure you're doing your share for your own security as well. So I think, you know, that's going to be the core of his message to NATO.

KEITH: And another message is that they really want NATO to formally join the anti-ISIS coalition. Now, individual countries are already part of that coalition, but this move would be symbolic and possibly a bit more than that.

MARTIN: OK. So that's what President Trump wants. What are NATO members asking from the U.S.?

KEITH: Well, as you said, President Trump has called NATO obsolete. He has since, as president, said no, never mind; it's not obsolete. They'd like to be sure that he really means it. And in particular, they want him to express a commitment to Article 5 of the NATO charter, which says that an attack on one nation is an attack on all nations. President Trump, during the campaign, had not shown a full commitment to that. Rex Tillerson - we asked him, and he said he wasn't sure about the final remarks today, whether Trump would sort of give Article 5 a positive shoutout or not.

MARTIN: So are we expected to get any deals signed, any actual agreements out of this meeting, or are people just talking?

KEITH: Yeah. And this is - almost - it's not even a formal meeting. It's a working dinner. But, that said, NATO ambassadors all agreed last night to have NATO join this anti-ISIS coalition. And NATO leaders still have to give the final approval, but that could happen today.

MARTIN: So gatherings like this, often leaders hold one-on-one meetings on the side. Do we know who President Trump is scheduled to talk to in that setting?

KEITH: Well, he has a lunch scheduled with the new French president Emmanuel Macron. And there are reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May is going to press Trump about the U.S. leaking information about the Manchester bombing investigation. It's coming from U.S. law enforcement, and she's expected to press Trump on that, though President Trump has had a lot of problems himself with leaks coming out of U.S. law enforcement and his own White House.

MARTIN: Indeed. OK. NPR's Tamara Keith - she's traveling with President Trump in Brussels today.

Thanks so much, Tam.

KEITH: You're welcome.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.