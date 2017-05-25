You're Not Even Safe From Bears In The Water

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Brad Meck of Pennsylvania was fishing the other day when he noticed a black object in the water. He thought it was a log or a beaver. But as it got closer to his boat, he realized it was a baby bear. The little guy was struggling to keep his nose above water. Meck pulled him up into his boat, kind of worried about getting bit, but the bear just sat there quietly while Meck rowed towards shore. He dropped the baby bear on the bank where he hoped the mama bear would be waiting for him. It's MORNING EDITION.

