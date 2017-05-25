LeBron James' Return To Cleveland Illustrates Remarkable Economic Experiment

Professional sports generate a tremendous amount of money, but it's tricky to know exactly what part of sports generates that money. LeBron James unintentionally ran a nearly perfect economic experiment by unexpectedly leaving Cleveland and then, three years later, returning with almost no warning. A pair of economists have now used James' prodigal son data to look at the financial impact a single superstar can have on a local economy.