Maryland Man Drives Through Airport Fence, Boards Unoccupied Plane

The incident happened over the weekend at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The man left behind a backpack with some papers inside. The incident is being investigated.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Next time you're late for a flight, you could try what a man tried at Baltimore's airport. Police say he drove his car through a perimeter fence and onto the airport grounds and boarded a plane with a bag. Think of the upside - he bypassed security lines and the wait to board and baggage fees. Then again, there's the downside. The plane he boarded was not going anywhere, and the man was arrested - not clear what he was doing. There was nothing much in the bag. You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

