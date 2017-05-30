College Art Professor Challenges Students To Build Insect Motels

A concerned University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee art instructor challenged her students to construct insect motels out of natural, untreated materials. Each motel must provide an appropriate habitat for a particular insect and attract human interest too, as each has a QR Code with information about why that bug or bee matters in nature and needs to be nurtured. Nearly 100 are installed in a state park overlooking Lake Michigan in downtown Milwaukee.