When A Catfish Is An 'Instrument Of Crime'

A Nashville Predators fan threw a dead catfish on the ice during a hockey game. He was charged with possessing instruments of crime and disorderly conduct.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Jacob Waddell had his moment at the Stanley Cup finals. He attended the first game between Nashville and Pittsburgh and threw a catfish on the ice. He said afterward he was, quote, "dumb redneck with a bad idea." He's accused of disorderly conduct and possessing instruments of crime.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A catfish as instrument of crime?

INSKEEP: Yeah. Hockey fans do have traditions of throwing objects on the ice. You know, Rachel, it's sort of like when you throw a trout before each day's show.

MARTIN: Watch out.

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION.

