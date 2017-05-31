A New Type Of Drunk Selfie

Two Australian police officers drove a very drunk man home. They made sure to take some selfies with him so he would know how he got home when he woke up.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A guy in Australia went out and had a few too many drinks - like, way too many drinks. Two friendly police officers drove him back to his house. But the do-gooder cops didn't want the man to wake up in the morning and wonder how he got home, so they took it upon themselves to snap a few selfies with the drunk guy in the background, all tucked into his bed and drunkenly giving a hang-10 sign. If he was that drunk, though, he'd better hope they didn't scroll through his photos from earlier in the night. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2017 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.