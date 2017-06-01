Accessibility links

NPR logo

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

First Listen: Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

Fleetwood Mac's guitarist and keyboardist team up for a new album

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie's new self-titled album is out June 9. Courtesy of artist hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of artist

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie's new self-titled album is out June 9.

Courtesy of artist

People often think of Fleetwood Mac as a band propelled to artistic eminence by interpersonal turmoil. Who could forget that Rumours, the band's defining album, was the product of a period of libertine excess and relational meltdowns? Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks were on the rocks, Christine McVie and John McVie were divorcing and Mick Fleetwood's civilian marriage was disintegrating, too. Long before bloggers began parsing insinuating lyrics from Taylor Swift and others who've passed through her orbit, there was perverse sport in scrutinizing the wistful, wounded or prickly lines in Fleetwood Mac songs, not to mention group members' on-the-record comments and on-stage interactions, for evidence of unresolved conflict.

No such history hangs over the pairing of Buckingham and Christine McVie, he a famously exacting guitarist and producer, she a blues-schooled keyboardist, and each of them singers and songwriters responsible for significant chunks of their band's discography. Over the decades they've ventured into a handful of direct collaborations, but they haven't truly explored the potential of their partnership until now. Their album features most of the band's classic lineup (notably, minus Nicks), but gets its identity from ideas generated within the closed circuit of the duo; all of the songs are credited to Buckingham, McVie or both.

When McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac in 2014, no longer content with the tranquility of retirement in the English countryside she'd chosen a decade and a half earlier, she and Buckingham struck up a tentative creative conversation, she sending him snippets of lyric, melody and chord progression, he fleshing them out and passing along his own incomplete song ideas to her. "This was just for me to get familiarized with playing and performing again," McVie told Stephen Deusner in a recent cover story for Uncut. "One thing led to another, and by the time we knew what was happening, we had six basic tracks in the bag...." Their casual exchange reactivated musical muscles she hadn't used in a while and reaffirmed her faith in the relevance of her contributions.

Lindsey Buckingham: After Fleetwood Mac

World Cafe

Lindsey Buckingham: After Fleetwood Mac

In the mythology built up around the music of Fleetwood Mac, McVie represents an irrepressibly sanguine voice and Buckingham a more barbed one, but to reduce them to polar opposites — the optimist vs. the pessimist — is to miss out on the nuanced outlooks that come into focus when they're working side by side. He remains quite skilled at enhancing shifts in tone with his production. The pensive resolve of his "On With the Show" gives way to breezy resignation with the introduction of sun-kissed harmonies and a crystalline guitar figure. In the propulsive pop-rock number "Lay Down For Free," he dwells on a lover's elusiveness, then pivots to buoyant defiance, lifted by the entrance of shimmery vocals and guitar. During "Carnival Begin," McVie broods in the shadows, until the warm haze of harmonies and Buckingham's delicate, single-stringed counterpoint illuminate her expression of desire.

McVie and Buckingham make room for unfurling multi-faceted emotions in their songcraft itself. In "Sleeping Around the Corner," he offers reluctant reassurance, intoning, "If you want me to stay, you've got to let me go" over spasmodic digital beats. "In My World" is his melancholy expression of idealism. In "Love Is Here To Stay," he savors the sweetness of romance in spite of his seasoned wariness. There's a willfulness to her giddy affection in "How I Feel," a self-conscious insistence that celebrating the pleasure she takes in another person is, in itself, a worthwhile gesture. In "Red Sun," she tries to separate out the bitterness from the solace in a lover's memory. "My mind is filled with journeys, echoed with your smile," she sings. "No, you won't take that away from me, even if you try."

The marvel is that these two longtime band mates can simultaneously stand on their own and exert a gentle pull on each other, expanding our appreciation of them as living, breathing artists, rather than subjects of tabloid-heightened legend.

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, Self-Titled
Courtesy of Artist

First Listen: Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie, Self-Titled

01Sleeping Around the Corner

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530589837" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Sleeping Around the Corner
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Feel About You

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530591630" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Feel About You
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03In My World

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530589854" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    In My World
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Red Sun

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530589860" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Red Sun
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

05Love Is Here to Stay

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530589878" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Love Is Here to Stay
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Too Far Gone

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530589884" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Too Far Gone
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Lay Down for Free

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530590094" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Lay Down for Free
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Game of Pretend

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530590140" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Game of Pretend
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09On With the Show

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530590326" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    On With the Show
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Carnival Begin

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530271657/530590334" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Carnival Begin
    Album
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Artist
    Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
    Label
    Atlantic Records
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie
Artist
Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie
Label
Atlantic Records
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety