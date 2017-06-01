Business
Maduro Opponents Denounce Goldman Sachs' Purchase Of Venezuelan Bonds
Opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro are accusing Goldman Sachs of propping up the Maduro government with its recent purchase of Venezuelan bonds. Goldman bought the bonds at a steep discount and stands to make a lot of money if the country stabilizes. But it's not clear the money Venezuela received will ease food and medicine shortages.