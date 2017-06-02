Love Of Pizza Helps Gets High School Senior Accepted Into Yale

When it came time to write her college essay, Carolina Williams told The Tennessean newspaper she went with the first thing that popped in her head: How much she loves ordering pizza from Papa John's.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. So to get into Yale University, you've got to write an essay about something you love to do. Carolina Williams told The Tennessean newspaper she went with the first thing that popped into her head - how much she loves ordering pizza from Papa John's. She wrote of how slices of something ordinary evoke feelings of independence and joy.

Yes, she got in.

Carolina posted a note from an admissions officer saying she laughed out loud reading that essay, and then she ordered a pizza. It's MORNING EDITION.

