Google Reports On Common Misspelled Words; Spelling Bee Queen Crowned

Google reports the most commonly misspelled words are beautiful and pneumonia. Ananya Vinay of Fresno, Calif., mostly likely can spell them. She is the winner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. And apparently, we all have a hard time spelling some pretty basic words. According to a report from Google, the most commonly misspelled words are beautiful and pneumonia, which, honestly, is kind of hard to spell. Other tough ones - schedule, tomorrow and maintenance. But you know who can probably spell all those words in her sleep? Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay. She won the Scripps National Spelling Bee last night with the winning word marocain, M-A-R-O-C-A-I-N. It's MORNING EDITION.

