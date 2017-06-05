Accessibility links

NPR logo

Capacity

First Listen: Big Thief, 'Capacity'
First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety

First Listen: Big Thief, 'Capacity'

Stream the band's highly anticipated follow-up to 'Masterpiece'

Capacity

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Capacity
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Enlarge this image

Big Thief's new album, Capacity, is out June 9. Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of Artist hide caption

toggle caption
Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of Artist

Big Thief's new album, Capacity, is out June 9.

Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of Artist

In Big Thief's best-known song, the title track from last year's Masterpiece, singer-guitarist Adrianne Lenker sums up a lifelong relationship in just a few simple minutes. Shrouding her sweet voice in bold, blustery rock 'n' roll, complete with a guitar solo, the song serves as a testament to sturdy bonds. It's warm and empathetic, and catchy as anything.

Big Thief, Capacity. Saddle Creek hide caption

toggle caption
Saddle Creek

It would have been natural for Capacity, Big Thief's second album, to expand on the richness of "Masterpiece" by bathing the band's new songs in lavish production. But if anything, Capacity takes Lenker to quieter and more private places, with an inward-facing sound to match her ever richer, altogether more intimate storytelling.

These are songs lush with detail, dotted with matter-of-factly dispensed places and proper names (Evelyn, Andrew, Mary, Haley), and yet they're also abstract enough to retain an undercurrent of mystery. "Shark Smile" paints a vivid picture of a doomed drive, but instead of indulging in road-song clichés, Lenker prefers to linger on illuminative details — "the money pile on the dashboard, fluttering" — en route to a trip's bad end. In "Watering," "Mythical Beauty" and elsewhere, Capacity's flashes of violence are rendered in bloody poetry, leaving the album's back half to do the business of healing and adjusting.

There, Capacity takes several stunningly warm turns — most notably in "Mary," a love song to an enduring friendship. At five and a half minutes, it unfolds deliberately until a dense cluster of evocative words comes spilling out:

"What did you tell me, Mary / When you were there, so sweet and very / Full of field and stars you carried, all of time / Oh, and heavens, when you looked at me / Your eyes were like machinery / Your hands were making artifacts in the corner of my mind."

Capacity spends a lot of time ruminating on scars — how they're made, how they fade, how we learn to wear them comfortably. Which in turn makes "Mary," and by extension the album, all the more cathartic in its soft celebration.

Big Thief, Capacity. Saddle Creek hide caption

toggle caption
Saddle Creek

First Listen: Big Thief, 'Capacity'

01Pretty Things

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530886604" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Pretty Things
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

02Shark Smile

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530886770" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Shark Smile
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

03Capacity

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530887710" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Capacity
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

04Watering

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530886807" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Watering
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

06Great White Shark

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530887738" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Great White Shark
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

07Mythological Beauty

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530887759" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Mythological Beauty
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

08Objects

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530887875" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Objects
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

09Haley

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530887883" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Haley
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

10Mary

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530887979" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Mary
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

11Black Diamonds

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/530602440/530888091" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Black Diamonds
    Album
    Capacity
    Artist
    Big Thief
    Label
    Saddle Creek
    Released
    2017

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Buy Featured Music

Song
Capacity
Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Capacity
Artist
Big Thief
Label
Saddle Creek
Released
2017

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

First Listen

First Listen

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety