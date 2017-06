The Thistle & Shamrock: The Songs Of Robert Tannahill

Explore the songs of 17th-century "weaver poet" Robert Tannahill, who wrote verses in the style of Robert Burns. Tannahill's work is still widely sung and has been immortalized internationally in folk songs he influenced, including "Wild Mountain Thyme" and "Waltzing Matilda."