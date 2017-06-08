Accessibility links

Crack-Up

First Listen: Fleet Foxes, 'Crack-Up'
First Listen: Fleet Foxes, 'Crack-Up'

Crack-Up

    Song
    Crack-Up
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Fleet Foxes' new album, Crack-Up, is out June 16.

Shawn Brackbill

Fleet Foxes' new album, Crack-Up, is out June 16.

Shawn Brackbill

It's been six years since Fleet Foxes released Helplessness Blues, a sonically and thematically expansive take on what it's like to feel adrift and anxious in a world that seems to be breaking apart around us. On Crack-Up, singer-songwriter Robin Pecknold follows those ideas to their logical conclusion: After a long foray into academia, he's opted to slow down, settle in and craft an album that takes its time the way he's taken his.

Fleet Foxes' music has long sought a strange and distinct balance of finely detailed introspection and cavernousness: No matter how audaciously Pecknold's voice radiates heavenward, and no matter how ambitiously his arrangements sprawl out to form suites, his songs still conjure the sensation of withdrawing into one's own doubt-stricken head. On Crack-Up, listening can entail following a complex train of thought, as Pecknold meanders and shape-shifts through many points within lengthy songs that double as medleys — most notably in the album-opening "I Am All That I Need/Arroyo Seco/Thumbprint Scar" and the nearly nine-minute single "Third Of May/Odaigahara."

Crack-Up is enveloping enough to get lost in, and it doesn't always offer easy entry points. For every contained and elegantly pretty ballad like "Kept Woman," there's a byzantine engine of ambition like the title track, which closes Crack-Up with a burst of energy worthy of its title. But the point never gets lost that these songs chronicle the pursuit of contentment, however frustrated — and take great care to linger in the beauty that crops up along the way.

Fleet Foxes' new album, Crack-Up, is out June 16.

Fleet Foxes' new album, Crack-Up, is out June 16.

Shawn Brackbill

01I Am All that I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar

    Song
    I Am All that I Need / Arroyo Seco / Thumbprint Scar
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

02Cassius, -

    Song
    Cassius, -
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

03- Naiads, Cassadies

    Song
    - Naiads, Cassadies
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

04Kept Woman

    Song
    Kept Woman
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

05Third of May / Ōdaigahara

    Song
    Third of May / Ōdaigahara
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

06If You Need To, Keep Time On Me

    Song
    If You Need To, Keep Time On Me
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

07Mearcstapa

    Song
    Mearcstapa
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

08On Another Ocean (January / June)

    Song
    On Another Ocean (January / June)
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

09Fool's Errand

    Song
    Fool's Errand
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

10I Should See Memphis

    Song
    I Should See Memphis
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

11Crack-Up

    Song
    Crack-Up
    Album
    Crack-Up
    Artist
    Fleet Foxes
    Label
    Nonesuch
    Released
    2017

Song
Crack-Up
Album
Crack-Up
Artist
Fleet Foxes
Label
Nonesuch
Released
2017

Hear upcoming albums in their entirety