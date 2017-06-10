Beach Reads You Need: Four Sandy Summer Romances

Nalini Singh's Silver Silence starts a spinoff trilogy from her bestselling paranormal series about a world inhabited by humans, changelings (animal/human shape shifters), and the Psy, a race who deny all emotions. When someone makes an attempt on the life of heroine Silver Mercant, the powerful director of a worldwide network handling global emergencies, the logical course of action for this powerful Psy is to seek refuge with Bear Changeling Valentin and his pack at their Denhome. Because romance.

Valentin has a sense that there's "a whisper of fire" to Silver, the coldly logical Psy whose mind is clear of all emotion. He seizes the opportunity to welcome her into his clan — and of course, this big, loveable alpha also wants to show her there's more to life than logic.

When a series of attacks demand that Valentin and Silver leap into action, their work together leads to mutual respect and sparks of recognition: These are two powerful alphas who prize control, duty and family above all else. This combined with their growing attraction, prove to be stronger than the logic Silver lives by. Needless to say, it's a good thing; Silver Silence is packed with mystery, epic world building and a beautiful slow burn of a romance between a loveable hero and a heroine just discovering how to live with emotions.